1 Dead, 7 Injured As Car Hits Stationary Truck In Delhi's Hauz Khaz The vehicle, carrying eight people, was headed towards Jamia Nagar on Friday night when the accident occurred on the Chirag Delhi flyover, they said.

Share EMAIL PRINT Police said that the truck driver was absconding (Representational Image) New Delhi: A 27-year-old man died and seven were injured when their vehicle rammed a stationary truck on a flyover in the Hauz Khas area of south Delhi as they were returning from their office in Gurgaon, the police said today.



The vehicle, carrying eight people, was headed towards Jamia Nagar on Friday night when the accident occurred on the Chirag Delhi flyover, they said.



The deceased has been identified by Ammar Saeed. All the victims were employees of a multinational company in Gurgaon, a police officer said.



The body has been sent for autopsy while the injured have been hospitalised, the officer said that the truck driver was absconding.



