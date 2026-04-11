CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026: Likely By April 14? Here's What We Know

CBSE Class 10 Board Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 board examination results for 2026 by April 14, earlier than in previous years. The change is expected in view of the second round of board examinations scheduled for May 2026. Once released, students will be able to check and download their results from the official website - results.cbse.nic.in. This year, around 25 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 board exams.

Students who are unable to clear the Class 10 board exams by one or two marks may be awarded grace marks by the board. Overall, you need 33 per cent marks to qualify the examination.

The second board exams are part of the two-exam system introduced by CBSE last year. Under this system, students who wish to improve their performance in up to three subjects, or those placed in the compartment category, can appear for the second set of exams.

The Class 10 board examinations concluded on March 11, while the Class 12 examinations are currently underway and are set to conclude on April 10. Exams for both classes began on February 17. The exams were conducted across 8,074 centres.

Official Websites To Check Your Class 10 Result

Details Released In Class 10 Results

Total number of schools and exam centres

Overall pass percentage

Region-wise pass percentage

Performance of candidates across regions

Institution-wise comparative performance (JNV, KV, independent, government, government-aided schools)

Performance of Children With Special Needs (CWSN)

Number of students scoring above 90% and 95%

Number of candidates placed in the compartment category

Gender-wise and state-wise candidate distribution

How To Download Your Result via Official Websites?