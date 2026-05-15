When Eminence Meets Excellence: A Jury of Exceptional Gravitas For The NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards

In a business landscape increasingly shaped by scale, speed, visibility and valuation, the difference between success and survival has rarely been more important, than it is today - in an uncertain, volatile world.

The NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards have been purposefully curated to recognise exceptional leaders who have shaped the destiny of Indian industries, who influence the direction of markets and economy, and in many ways, drive the very idea of India.

Which is why, it is imperative that the jury for the awards carries a certain depth of accomplishment - business stalwarts whose decisions, institutions and ideas have shaped the Indian business landscape over decades.

The jury of exceptional merit for the NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards, will be chaired by Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder & Chairman, Bharti Enterprises.

Joining him are Noel N. Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts; Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas; Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Biocon Group

The jury also includes U.K. Sinha, Former Chairman, SEBI; Jayant Sinha, President, Everstone Group; Visiting Professor, LSE; Former Union Minister of Finance and Civil Aviation; Ramesh Damani, Value Investor & Member of BSE; and C. S. Setty, Chairperson, SBI.

Rahul Kanwal, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, NDTV, said:

'The intent behind the NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards is to recognise India Inc.'s finest achievers and most consequential leaders. We want these awards to be respected for the seriousness of their process, the stature of the jury and the credibility of the judgment. These are individuals who have shaped India's business story in profound ways, and together they bring extraordinary depth and perspective to the awards.'

The effort behind the NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards is simple but ambitious - to create a recognition platform that business leaders themselves regard with respect. A platform where the credibility of the process matters as much as the stature of the honour itself.

Powering the jury process as Knowledge Partner is PwC, bringing to this exercise its globally respected expertise in evaluation frameworks and process integrity. The association further reinforces the awards' commitment to rigour, transparency and credibility at every stage of the selection process.

Vaishali Sood, Senior Managing Editor, Special Projects, NDTV, said:

'The credibility of any award ultimately rests on the integrity of its process. The NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards have been built around a rigorous and deeply considered evaluation framework, guided by a jury whose collective experience and judgment command enormous respect across the business world. The endeavour has been to create a process that is as credible and distinguished as the leaders it seeks to honour.'

Tamanna Inamdar, Managing Editor, NDTV Profit, said:

'At NDTV Profit, we have always believed that business journalism must look beyond numbers and examine the quality of leadership shaping the economy. The NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards are an extension of that belief - recognising leaders and institutions whose influence on India's growth story will endure well beyond market cycles.'

The NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards will honour leaders and organisations whose contribution has gone beyond business performance to help shape India's economic confidence, institutional strength and long-term growth story.