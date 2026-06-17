NDTV Tops Reuters Institute Digital News Report India Weekly Reach Rankings For 6th Year In A Row

Leads both TV, radio and print, and online news reach within the report's India sample, reaffirming NDTV's strong cross-platform audience connection

NDTV has once again emerged as the leading news brand in the India weekly reach rankings of the Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2026, continuing its strong run across both traditional and digital news platforms.

This marks the sixth consecutive year that NDTV has topped the India weekly reach rankings in the Reuters Institute Digital News Report, reinforcing the network's sustained connection with audiences in one of the world's most dynamic and competitive news markets.

According to the Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2026, NDTV leads weekly reach in both key India categories: TV, radio and print news brands, and online news brands.

In the TV, radio and print news category, NDTV leads the India weekly reach rankings with 33%, ahead of BBC News at 28%, The Times of India at 27%, Hindustan Times at 24% and Republic TV at 23%. This places NDTV at the top of a field that brings together international news brands, legacy print institutions and national television news networks.

NDTV's leadership online is equally significant. In the online news category, NDTV Online leads the rankings with 29%, ahead of BBC News Online at 26%, India.com at 24%, The Times of India Online at 21% and Republic TV Online at 21%. The result underlines NDTV's strength not only as a television news brand, but also as a digital news destination with sustained audience reach and recall.

The two lists point to NDTV's rare cross-platform strength. As news audiences move f luidly between television, print, radio and digital platforms, NDTV's leadership across both categories reflects its connection with its audience - one built on trust, recall and relevance across formats for over three decades.

The recognition comes amid a period of profound transformation in the media landscape when news consumption patterns are changing rapidly. Audiences are increasingly moving across television, digital, mobile, social and video-first platforms, often consuming news in multiple formats through the day. In this fragmented media environment, NDTV's leadership across both traditional and digital reach reflects the continued strength of its journalism, its editorial legacy and its ability to engage audiences across platforms.

In the 2025 edition of the Reuters Institute Digital News Report, NDTV 24x7 recorded the highest weekly reach in the TV, radio and print news category, while NDTV Online led the online news category within the India sample. The 2026 report continues that strong performance, placing NDTV at the top of both reach lists once again.

The Reuters Institute Digital News Report is one of the most widely followed global studies of news consumption. The 2026 edition covers 48 markets and is based on almost 100,000 interviews with online news consumers. The report tracks how audiences discover, consume and engage with news across platforms, while also capturing larger shifts in trust, formats, technology and audience behaviour.

Speaking on the recognition, Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, NDTV, said: 'This is a proud moment for everyone at NDTV. To lead the Reuters Institute Digital News Report India reach rankings once again, in such a competitive news market, is a reminder of the trust and connection NDTV continues to enjoy with audiences. People are consuming news across many screens, platforms and formats, but our focus remains clear - credible journalism, sharp reporting and stories that serve human interest.'

NDTV's continued leadership in the report reflects its evolution from a strong broadcast news brand into a truly multi-platform news network.

Over the past year, NDTV has expanded its presence across television, digital, mobile, social platforms and video-led formats, while retaining the core editorial values that have defined the brand.

For NDTV, the ranking is not only a measure of reach but also a reflection of audience habit, recall and trust built over time. It signals the network's ability to remain relevant to audiences who follow news across formats - from breaking news and live television coverage to explainers, analysis, digital video, social updates and mobile-first storytelling.

As India's news audience continues to evolve, NDTV remains focused on strengthening its journalism across platforms, investing in new formats and deepening its connection with viewers and users across the country and beyond.