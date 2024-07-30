NDTV Announces Robust Q1 with Revenue Growth of 34% Year-On-Year

NDTV, India's premier news network, announced today its financial results for Q1, FY 2024-2025. The Company reported a significant increase in revenue, outpacing the performance of the previous year's first quarter by a substantial margin. The revenue for the quarter increased 34% Y-O-Y driven by the Lok Sabha election programming and 44% growth in digital traffic.

During the Lok Shaba elections, which primarily took place in the first quarter, NDTV stood out from the herd through intelligent conversations, high quality production, and noteworthy ground reporting. On the counting day, NDTV not only broke numerous digital traffic records in India, but also became the No. 1 Asian channel in markets like the UK. NDTV also topped the list in the prestigious Reuter's Institute Digital News Report 2024, which was released in June 2024.

NDTV's reporters and production crews worked in a dynamic around the clock manner throughout the election period, giving the most up-to-date and credible information from all over the country; for this, the Company is both grateful and proud.

During the quarter, NDTV also unveiled the sixth addition to its news channel line-up - NDTV Marathi. The channel was launched by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other dignitaries on 1st May, 2024, coinciding with Maharashtra Day. The channel is already making impact in the state through its meaningful, and accurate news and analysis.

Building on the momentum from the last fiscal year, NDTV continued its strategic investments in upgrading its infrastructure and expanding its distribution footprint to fuel future growth, which contributed significantly to expenses this quarter, along with Regional expansion. The Company also made major investments in new technologies, expanding its digital offerings, and introducing new programming to further engage its audience. Q1 results are as below: