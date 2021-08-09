CoinSwitch Kuber, NDTV Tie Up To Launch Crypto Content Across Platforms

NDTV has partnered with CoinSwitch Kuber to launch comprehensive and best-in-class content in the Cryptocurrency space. This partnership will see NDTV launch exclusive crypto destinations on gadgets360.com, ndtvprofit.com and ndtvindia.in. A brand new programme every alternate weekend on NDTV 24X7 and NDTV India will be a key part of this cross-platform expansion.

The partnership seeks to benefit with NDTV's credibility and trust combined with CoinSwitch Kuber's domain expertise and robust trading platform. The content will be available across all NDTV platforms including its massive social media communities.

Talking about the partnership, Ashish Singhal, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, CoinSwitch Kuber, said, "Crypto has seen exponential growth over the last decade, and the sentiment is only getting stronger. Everyday lakhs of users are becoming first-time crypto investors, both from metros as well as the remotest corners of the country. As India's leading crypto investment platform, it is our responsibility to provide users access to relevant information regarding this asset class. NDTV being one of India's leading media houses will help us get our message across to everyone - from beginners to seasoned investors."

Suparna Singh, Head - NDTV Convergence, said, "All of us at NDTV are excited about this terrific new partnership with Coinswitch Kuber. Cryptocurrency is a big and complex space to explore - and we will report on it with the rigor and credibility that NDTV is known for. Our digital and on-air teams will work together to bring the latest crypto currency news and trends to an Indian audience. Young Indians are so invested in this space - and we look forward to giving them all the information they're looking for, as also to engaging a broader audience that may not know much about this area but wants simple explainers and a clear picture of what has become a whole new way of trading".