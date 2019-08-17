Woman Having An Affair With Brother-In-Law Allegedly Kills Husband In UP

A case has been registered against four people. (Representational)

A woman, who was having an affair with her brother-in-law, allegedly killed her husband at her parent's house in Bhadohi district on Saturday, the police said.

Kumkum Chauhan called her husband, Ranjeet Chauhan, 30, to her house at Naurangabad village and killed him with the help her brother, father and her alleged lover Dheeraj Chauhan, who is her sister's husband, an officer said.

Ranjeet Chauhan was hit by a heavy object on his head and he died on the spot, Suriyawan police official incharge Vijay Pratap Singh said. Kumkum Chauhan started living at her parent's house after her husband allegedly used to beat her after consuming alcohol, Mt Singh said.

On Saturday morning, when Ranjeet Chauhan did not reach home, his elder brother searched for him and found his body, and informed the police, the officer added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered against four people and efforts are on to arrest them, he added.

