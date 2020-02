Two infants, out of the six, did not survive (Representational)

In a rare case, a woman in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur gave birth to sextuplets in a district hospital on Saturday morning.

This is said to be the first case of its kind in the district.

The infants have been kept under observation in the Sick Newborns Care Unit at the hospital.

Two infants, out of the six, did not survive. The mother's condition has been reported to be stable.