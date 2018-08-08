Woman Gang Raped, Robbed In Front Of Husband In Gujarat: Police

Two of the three accused have been arrested, says police. (Representational)

A woman was allegedly gang raped in front of her husband in Vadodara city of Gujarat on Monday night, police said yesterday.

Two persons were arrested in the case. Jaydip Patel, Satyam Pandey and Ajay Patel accosted the woman and her husband in a deserted area in Manjalpur locality late Monday night, said a local police official.

Jaydip Patel and Satyam Pandey allegedly raped the woman. Later the three of them robbed her and her husband, the official said.

The accused allegedly snatched away the woman's gold earring worth Rs 15,000, two mobile phones and Rs 1,000 from them.

Police have arrested Jaydip Patel and Satyam Pandey under IPC sections 376(D) (gang rape), 392 (robbery) as well as under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as the couple belongs to a tribal community.