Woman Gang-Raped By 4 Men In Front Of Her Husband In UP

The men dragged the woman to a nearby field and raped her. (Representational)

A woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men in front of her husband in Uttar Pradesh' s Amroha, the police said today.

The couple had gone to see a doctor and were on their way back home when four men on bikes surrounded them. They dragged the woman to a nearby field and raped her. They also shot at her husband when he tried to resist them.

The couple later went to a nearby village for help. The police were informed and they were taken for a medical check up.

"All of the accused are related and one of them is 60-years-old," police said.

"We are investigating the case and will take action in a fair manner," Amroha ASP AP Singh said.

