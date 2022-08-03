Woman Falls Into Deep Gorge While Taking Selfie In Uttarakhand; Dies: Report

The officials said a rescue operation was immediately launched. (Representational)

A 28-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh died after falling into a gorge while taking a selfie on the Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway, the State Disaster Response Force said on Wednesday.

The woman, Priyanka, a resident of Moradabad, was returning from Kedarnath to Rishikesh in a car on Tuesday. She stopped to take selfie near Kaudiyala area and fell into the gorge at around 8 pm, SDRF in-charge (Dhalwala) Kavindra Sajwan said.

The official said a rescue operation was immediately launched, but the body could only be traced on Wednesday due to the darkness.

