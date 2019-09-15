Woman Commits Suicide After Failing Police Exam In Himachal: Cops

The police said they searched the woman's house but failed to find a suicide note. (Representational)

A woman in Himachal Pradesh allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison after she failed to qualify the examination for post of a constable, the police said.

"The woman had appeared for the police constable examination. She drank poison after finding out that she did not quality. She was first taken to CHC Shahpur and then to Tanda. The post-mortem has been done," Chamba Superintendent of Police Monika told news agency ANI.

The woman was among the over 38,000 candidates who appeared for the examination. b The results were declared on Friday; 12,705 candidates qualified the test while 25,509 failed to crack it.

The police said that they searched the woman's house but failed to find a suicide note

