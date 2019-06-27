Woman, Boyfriend Thrashed For Eloping, Husband Arrested In Gujarat

The woman had eloped with her boyfriend - who too is married. (Representational)

Gujarat's Dahod police arrested a man for allegedly beating his wife and her boyfriend in front of villagers for eloping.

The police made the arrest after a video of the incident started doing rounds on social media.

The incident took place at Kalia village in Fetepura tehsil on Wednesday morning, senior police official Hitesh Joysar said.

Police recorded a complaint by the woman's boyfriend and arrested her husband, Nilesh Machhar, on Thursday.

The video showed the couple surrounded by villagers and Machhar and his friends abusing them. The woman was asked to apologize and promise that she will not do such a thing again.

Then some people including Machhar can be seen stripping the woman's boyfriend and thrashing him with sticks.

The woman had eloped with her boyfriend - who too is married - a few days ago. Machhar and other relatives caught the couple at Idar town in Sabarkantha district and brought them to Kalia, the officer said.

"The two were then thrashed by Machhar and others in front of villagers as seen in the video," Joysar added.

"We sent police teams to the spot and arrested Machhar after filing FIR at Sukhpar police station today. We have sent both the victims to a hospital for treatment," he said. "Efforts are on to nab other accused," the police official added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.