Woman Arrested For Allegedly Killing 23-Day-Old Daughter Near Nagpur

An official said the woman had given birth to the baby 23 days ago in a premature delivery. (File photo)

A 22-year-old woman allegedly killed her infant daughter at Ranala village near Nagpur on Thursday, the police said.

The accused was identified as Payal Anil Kanoje, resident of Aroli in Mouda tehsil of Nagpur district.

An official said Payal had given birth to the baby 23 days ago in a premature delivery.

The family, which is very poor, had arrived in Kamptee on Wednesday for the child's treatment at a clinic.

Around 2.30 am on Thursday, Payal allegedly strangled the baby, and placed the body in a heap of manure outside the house, the police officer said.

Sometime later she raised an alarm that the child was missing.

The family approached the Kamptee police station and registered a complaint, but Payal later confessed to have killed the girl, the officer said.

Police said she was reportedly tired of the baby's crying, her health issues, and the financial strain that the premature birth had put on the family. Further probe is on.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.