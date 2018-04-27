Woman Arrested After Trying To Frame Man In Fake Rape Case

The woman, a resident of Alwar, and the man used to talk on phone. After two months of telephone conversation, they met at a hotel in Vrindavan recently, the official said.
After a few days, a person claiming to be her lawyer asked the man to pay Rs 35 lakh or he would implicate him in a fake rape case, the official said, adding the woman has a history of extorting money from men threatening to frame them in such cases.
The man's family initially agreed to pay Rs 25 lakh to close the matter, but later they reported the case to police.
Another person accompanying her managed to escape, the official said.