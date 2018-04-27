Woman Arrested After Trying To Frame Man In Fake Rape Case A person claiming to be the woman's lawyer asked the man to pay Rs 35 lakh or he would implicate him in a fake rape case.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The man had met the woman at a hotel in Vrindavan after talking over the phone for 2 months Mathura: A woman and her accomplice have been arrested in Mathura district for allegedly trying to extort Rs 35 lakh from a man by threatening to implicate him in a fake rape case, a police official said Friday.



The woman, a resident of Alwar, and the man used to talk on phone. After two months of telephone conversation, they met at a hotel in Vrindavan recently, the official said.



After a few days, a person claiming to be her lawyer asked the man to pay Rs 35 lakh or he would implicate him in a fake rape case, the official said, adding the woman has a history of extorting money from men threatening to frame them in such cases.



The man's family initially agreed to pay Rs 25 lakh to close the matter, but later they reported the case to police.



Police laid a trap and called the woman again to Vrindavan, from where she and her accomplice were arrested.



Another person accompanying her managed to escape, the official said.



