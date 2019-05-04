Woman Among Two Convicted In Rape, Kidnapping Case Of 13-Year-Old Girl

The convicted man and woman will also pay a fine of Rs 95,000 and 50,000 respectively. (Representational)

Two persons, including a woman, were convicted by a court in Rajasthan's Kota in the case of kidnapping and rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Twenty-five-year-old Inderraj Gujjar was sentenced for life while Seema Saina, 27, was given a 10-year rigorous imprisonment. Both were residents of Jhalawar district.

In the order that was delivered on Friday, the man and the woman were also told to pay a fine of Rs 95,000 and 50,000, respectively.

The convicts had kidnapped the girl from Kanwas in Kota district in May 2015. The police had rescued her after two months from Jhalawar district.

