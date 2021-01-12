Woman Among 3 Arrested For Allegedly Killing Son Over Domestic Row In Maharashtra: Cops

After killing the victim, they packed the body in a plastic bag and dumped it: Police (Representational)

Police have arrested a 52-year-old woman, her elder son and a relative for allegedly killing her younger son in Maharashtra's Thane district over a domestic row, an official said on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the body of a 24-year-old man dumped in a plastic bag at Kasara Ghat in the district was recovered after his family members alerted the police, saying someone called them informing about the body lying in the valley, he said.

The Kasara police subsequently registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections of murder and causing disappearance of evidence of offence.

On the basis of suspicion, the police questioned the victim's mother and elder brother, aged 25, local crime branch's senior police inspector SC Manore said.

During questioning, they told the probe team that they along with a relative killed the victim on January 7 with a sharp weapon, the official said.

They said the victim did not do any work and demanded money frequently, and if it was not given, he would beat up his mother, the official said.

After killing the victim, they packed the body in a plastic bag and dumped it at the Kasara Ghat, he said.

The accused then cooked up the story of getting a call from some person about the body lying in the ghat section, to mislead the police, the official said. The three accused were arrested on Sunday, he said.