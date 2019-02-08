Woman Allegedly Murdered, Body Buried By 3 Men In Maharashtra

The woman was allegedly killed by a man she used to work with at a hospital. (Representational)

Three men have been arrested in Maharashtra for allegedly killing a woman, whose body was exhumed on Thursday, almost two months after her murder, police said on Friday.

Police said one of the accused had hatched a plan to kill the woman because she was persuading him to marry her. Both of them worked at the same hospital, police said.

"Further investigation revealed that Rs 65,000 was withdrawn from the woman's bank account a day after she went missing. The cash was withdrawn from two ATMs in Vashi in Navi Mumbai," police added.