Woman Allegedly Murdered, Body Buried By 3 Men In Maharashtra

Police said one of the accused had hatched a plan to kill the woman because she was persuading him to marry her.

Cities | | Updated: February 08, 2019 23:52 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Woman Allegedly Murdered, Body Buried By 3 Men In Maharashtra

The woman was allegedly killed by a man she used to work with at a hospital. (Representational)


Mumbai: 

Three men have been arrested in Maharashtra for allegedly killing a woman, whose body was exhumed on Thursday, almost two months after her murder, police said on Friday.

Police said one of the accused had hatched a plan to kill the woman because she was persuading him to marry her. Both of them worked at the same hospital, police said.

"Further investigation revealed that Rs 65,000 was withdrawn from the woman's bank account a day after she went missing. The cash was withdrawn from two ATMs in Vashi in Navi Mumbai," police added.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

woman killedwoman killed in Maharshtra

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Chocolate DayKarnataka BudgetFriedlieb Ferdinand RungePM Modi in JalpaiguriLive TVRafale DealHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekPaytm PostpaidCB300RSourav Ganguly

................................ Advertisement ................................