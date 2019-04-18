Woman Allegedly Killed By In-Laws Found Hanging From Tree In UP

According to a complaint lodged by the dead woman's parents, she was allegedly killed by her in-laws and then hanged from the tree, the SHO said

Cities | | Updated: April 18, 2019 20:21 IST
The body was sent for postmortem. (Representational)


Muzaffarnagar: 

The body of a woman was found hanging from a tree at Harsauli village in the district, police said today.

The dead woman was identified as Rakhi, SHO of the Budhana police station Yashpal Singh said.

According to a complaint lodged by Rakhi's parents, she was allegedly killed by her in-laws and then hanged from the tree, the SHO said.

The body was sent for postmortem, he said, adding that a probe into matter was underway.



