Woman Allegedly Killed By In-Laws Found Hanging From Tree In UP

The body of a woman was found hanging from a tree at Harsauli village in the district, police said today.

The dead woman was identified as Rakhi, SHO of the Budhana police station Yashpal Singh said.

According to a complaint lodged by Rakhi's parents, she was allegedly killed by her in-laws and then hanged from the tree, the SHO said.

The body was sent for postmortem, he said, adding that a probe into matter was underway.

