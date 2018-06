The accused held the woman's family captive and then allegedly raped her. (Representational)

The Punjab Police today claimed to have arrested six people for allegedly raping a 33-year-old woman during a robbery at a metal factory in Mangli village of LudhianaThe woman lived in the factory with her husband who worked there.The accused allegedly held other members of the woman's family captive and raped her on Tuesday, Commissioner of Police (CP) Sukhchain Singh Gill said. He added that the nine member gang also stole metal worth Rs 10 lakh from the factory. Six of the accused were arrested while three managed to escape, Mr Gill said.The arrests were made by a police team which intercepted their mini truck at a check post in Ludhiana.