Woman Beaten, Hair Chopped Off For Eloping With Lover In Gujarat: Police

Gujarat police have arrested 7 people in connection with the incident.(Representational)

Seven people were arrested in Gujarat's Dahod district today for allegedly assaulting a woman and chopping off her hair, police said.

Police began probe after a video of the incident began circulating on social media.

"The woman, mother of two kids, was assaulted by a group of people, including her relatives, for allegedly running away with her lover," police said.

"She was brought back to the village, beaten up and her hair was chopped off. The entire incident was recorded on a mobile phone as well," they added.

Police have filed a case against the accused.