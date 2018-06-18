'Will Stab All Of You', Say Men Who Beat Up Chhattisgarh Doctors, Arrested

Police said four people were arrested for beating up doctors. (Representational)

Four youth were arrested for beating up doctors at the Bhimrao Ambedkar Government Hospital on Monday after a youth, who had come there for treatment, and his friends had a spat with the medical staff, police said.According to hospital doctor Neeraj Buksare, a youth, who came to have an injury in his left arm tended to, was told by a doctor to go to the Orthopaedic Department and get it x-rayed and bandage applied. At this the youth and his associates entered into an argument with the doctor, accusing him of misguiding them and abused him.As other doctors intervened, the youth also fought with them and took their photographs, saying "Now, we have your photographs. As you come out, we will stab all of you." They then also picked up chairs there and assaulted the doctors.Doctors subsequently filed a case and the four youth identified as Neelesh Naidu, Irfan Ansari, Salman and Santosh Dhruve were arrested, a police officer said.