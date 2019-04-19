Wild Elephant Crushes 5 People To Death Across Two Odisha Villages

Efforts were on to drive away the wild elephant back into the forest. (Representational)

Five people, including a woman and two girls, were killed when a wild elephant strayed into different villages of Odisha's Angul district, officials said on Friday.

The elephant entered Sandha village near Talcher from a forest late on Thursday night and trampled to death three members of a family, who were sleeping in the verandah of their house.

A man and his two-year-old daughter were among those killed in the first incident.

The family was staying in Sandha village since the man was working in a brick kiln in the locality.

A woman was also killed by the elephant in the same village while she was asleep in the verandah of her house.

The elephant then proceeded to Santhapada village where it crushed to death a 70-year-old man, the official said.

Angry over the incidents, residents of the two villages staged a road blockade on Friday morning demanding adequate compensation to the family of the dead.

The blockade was lifted after financial assistance was provided to the families of the dead people.

Steps were being taken for payment of ex-gratia as per rules, an official said. Efforts were on to drive away the wild elephant into the forest, a forest official said.

