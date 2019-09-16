Weather Department Predicts Heavy Rainfall In 16 UP Districts Today

Weather department predicts heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh

The Indian Meteorological Centre (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall likely to occur in 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh during the next three hours this morning.

"Rain, thundershowers and lightning are very likely to occur today during next three hours (valid up to 12:00 hrs IST) at isolated places over Kannauj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Lucknow, Raebareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Barabanki, Gonda, Bahraich, Shravasti, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ayodhya, Basti, Ambedkarnagar districts and adjoining areas," stated the Meteorological Centre (MC) of IMD at Lucknow.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.