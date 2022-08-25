Watch: Pregnant Woman Carried On JCB In Flood-Hit Madhya Pradesh District

A pregnant woman was taken to a healthcare facility on a JCB machine in Madhya Pradesh's Neemach district after the ambulance failed to reach her house due to heavy flooding in the area.

The JCB machine was arranged by the local administration and police under the supervision of the local MLA.

The incident took place in Rawatpura village in Neemuch district, which is among the 39 districts of Madhya Pradesh where a red alert has been issued due to heavy rain.

Over 4,300 people have been relocated to safer places and 2,100 others rescued from flood-hit areas in the last two days.

Many parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, witnessed downpours over the last few days, leading to power supply disruptions in the state capital and other places.

Moderate to heavy rains with low intensity are likely in Neemuch, Mandsaur and Ratlam, bordering Rajasthan, news agency PTI reported quoting a senior meteorologist with the India Meteorological Department.