Video: Pitbull Saves Children By Killing King Cobra That Entered House In UP

A pitbull saved the lives of children by attacking and killing a highly venomous King Cobra in Jhansi yesterday. The snake had entered the garden of the house in Jhansi's Shiv Ganesh colony where the children of the house's domestic help were playing. Upon hearing them scream and cry for help after spotting the cobra, the pitbull, Jenny, who was tied on the other end of the garden, tore its leash and came to their rescue.

In a video, the pit bull can be seen aggressively shaking its head with the King Cobra clenched between its jaws. It kept the fight up with the snake for about five minutes till the latter eventually died of constant slamming.

According to Jenny's owner, Punjab Singh, this is not the first time it has killed a snake and saved lives. So far, Jenny has killed around eight to ten snakes, he added.

On the day of the incident, Mr Singh, who also has other dogs, wasn't home. When he heard of Jenny's brave act, he said that if "the snake had entered the house, anything could have happened."

"I wasn't home yesterday, but my son and the kids were. This wasn't the first snake we've encountered, because our house is near the fields, and several snakes have been spotted during the rainy season. So far, Jenny has killed around 8 to 10 snakes," he said.

Describing how the incident unfolded, he added, "Yesterday, the house help's children were playing when a black snake appeared. The children screamed and the snake turned to flee. That's when our pitbull noticed it, broke free from its leash and attacked the cobra, killing it."

Mr Singh said that they are immensely grateful to their dog and that everyone should show more love to animals. "In today's world, as people drift away from animals, these animals are doing jobs that humans should be doing. I believe that we should show love to animals. People often say negative things about pit bulls, but mine has never harmed anyone. The fight between the dog and the snake lasted for almost five minutes. If Jenny hadn't killed the snake, a tragedy could have occurred. She saved lives and earned our gratitude."

He also said that once, a bull saved his brother's life and that they have a mongoose too which doesn't let mice enter the house.

With inputs from Vinod Kumar Gautam.