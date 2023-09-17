Video: Massive Fire At Mussoorie Hotel Due To Short Circuit During Renovation Work

Sidus Rink hotel was shut due to ongoing renovation work.

A massive fire broke out at a hotel in Mussoorie, a popular tourist destination in Uttarakhand, due to short circuit, officials said on Sunday. Visuals showed the Sidus Rink hotel, located on the Camel Back Road, being engulfed by fire in the picturesque hill station.

The fire has been raging since late last night at the hotel, which was shut due to ongoing renovation work.

The incident occurred due to short circuit, officials said.

On information, several fire engines rushed to the spot. According to the last update, the officials needed another couple of hours to put off the fire.

Shankar Singh Bisht, in-charge of Mussoorie police station, said two vehicles burnt to ashes in the fire.

"Renovation work is going on in this hotel located on Camel Back Road due to which the hotel was empty. There has been no loss of life. Fire brigade is trying to bring the fire under control," Mr Bisht told news agency ANI.