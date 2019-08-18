Food Delivery Executive Carries Beer For Customer In Gujarat, Arrested

Rahulsinh Mahida has been charged under sections of the Gujarat Prohibition Act (Representational)

A man working for a food delivery chain has been arrested for allegedly carrying beer cans meant for a customer in Vadodara in Gujarat, a dry state, police said on Sunday.

Police have recovered six cans of beer from Rahulsinh Mahida who had hidden them inside a bag with the name of a food delivery brand written on it.

"Mahida had joined Swiggy, the online food delivery firm, as a delivery boy seven months ago. He had delivered cans of beer to customers on a few occasions. He was on his way to deliver beer cans to a customer when he was arrested," said ACP (B division), BA Chaudhary.

Mahida has been charged under various sections of the Gujarat Prohibition Act.

A police station official said they also seized a motorcycle and a mobile phone from the accused, collectively worth Rs 47,600.

