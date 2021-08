Over 13 houses were damaged in the landslide. (Representational)

A 23-year-old woman has gone missing after being hit by a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in a village in Pithoragarh, officials said on Friday.

The landslide occurred near her home in Joshi village of Dharchula sub-division of Pithoragarh on Thursday night.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate AK Shukla said a team of the State Disaster Response Force has been sent to the spot to search for the woman, identified as Pashupati Devi.

Over 13 houses were damaged in the landslide, he said.