UP Cop Suspended After Video Of Him Threatening To Kill Senior

A clip of the sub inspector Sachin Dayal threatening his senior went viral.

A sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, who had threatened to shoot his circle officer, has been suspended. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against him.

A video clip of the sub inspector Sachin Dayal threatening his senior Devendra Singh Yadav went viral, following a dispute when Mr Dayal's car hit Mr Yadav's vehicle on Tuesday.

Mr Dayal was posted at the Police Lines in Moradabad around eight months ago.

Superintendent of police (city) Amit Anand has also ordered a probe into the matter.

Inspector-general of police (IG), Moradabad range, Ramit Sharma said: "After Dayal threatened to shoot the circle officer, which is an indecent behaviour, an inquiry was ordered and it came to light that the sub-inspector has also been involved in brawls with local people in the past.

"He misbehaved with a few women at a public place here (in Moradabad) and was also booked for indiscipline and sending indecent messages to women on social media sites. After the allegations against Dayal were confirmed, he was suspended with immediate effect."

Sachin Dayal, a Dalit, however, in his police complaint alleged that the circle officer had used casteist abuses at him, even as he apologised for the accident.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.