Uttar Pradesh Government To Ban 'Anti-National Activities' On Campus

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government's ordinance will be introduced to the Assembly in July

The Uttar Pradesh government yesterday cleared a draft to bring all 27 private universities in the state under a common law. A provision of this common law includes banning "anti-national" activities on campus. The government has not clarified what constitutes "anti-national activities" but has warned universities of "action" should the law be violated.

The ordinance also says universities must act to inculcate "desh bhakti (patriotism)" in its students. It also says universities must "preserve the secular, democratic fabric and aspire for universal brotherhood and tolerance".

"The cabinet has taken a very big decision. No anti-national activity will be tolerated," Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya told news agency ANI.

The Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Ordinance (UPPO) 2019 is to be introduced in the state Assembly when it reopens in July. The 27 existing private universities will have one year to implement the order; new universities will have to give an undertaking that such activities will not happen on their campuses.

The ordinance is being seen by many as an attempt by the Yogi Adityanath government to exert greater control over private universities and the education system, particularly given the lack of clarity over what defines "anti-national activities".

Concerns over freedom of expression in Uttar Pradesh have grown since the arrest of Delhi-based journalist Prashant Kanojia, who was arrested for allegedly "defaming" Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and four others.

Mr Kanojia was picked up from his home in Delhi earlier this month after he tweeted a video of a woman who claimed on camera that she sent a marriage proposal to the Chief Minister. His wife Jagisha Arora had challenged the arrest in the Supreme Court.

The court ordered Mr Kanojia be released, saying the fundamental right to liberty is "non-negotiable".

Universities in Uttar Pradesh are either bound by laws from institutions they are affiliated to or, as in the case of private universities, by their own laws and regulations. The Private Universities Ordinance aims to define how the 27 private institutions will function in the state.

The government provides a number of private universities in the state with grants.

The ordinance will also require private universities' compliance to be overseen by the State Higher Education Council, which will be empowered to file reports with the government for action if it is unable to get information from any private university within a specified period of time.

Other sections of the ordinance include ensuring specific numbers of students from poorer sections of society are admitted to these universities; students so admitted will have to pay only 50 per cent of the fees.

With inputs from ANI