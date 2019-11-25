9 Killed, 15 Injured After Bus Collides With Truck In Uttar Pradesh

There were fifty passengers in the bus which was on its way from Banda to Fatehpur, the police said.

The identities of the victims are being ascertained, the police said


Banda: 

Nine people were killed while 15 more were injured in a collision between a public bus and a truck in the Tindwari police station area in Banda today afternoon, the police said.

The accident took place near the Saimiri turn, senior police officer Ganesh Prasad Saha said.

Altogether there were 50 passengers in the bus which was on its way to Fatehpur from Banda, the official said, adding that the identity of the victims was being ascertained.

Senior officials have rushed to the scene of the accident.



