13-Year-Old Raped By 2 Men In Sugarcane Field In Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly

Both the accused persons were arrested after her family members registered a complaint (Representational)

A minor girl was allegedly raped by two men in a sugarcane field in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly today, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred this afternoon at Mallapur village when the 13-year-old had gone to the field to attend nature's call.

She was assaulted by two men identified as Hasan and Veerpal. They threatened her of dire consequences if she reported the incident to her family members, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Satish Kumar said.

Both the accused persons were arrested after her family members registered a complaint with the police, Mr Kumar said, adding the girl was sent for medical examination.