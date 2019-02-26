Upset Over Break-Up, Odisha Man Slashes Girlfriend's Neck: Police

Under her family's pressure, the woman told the man that they should end their relationship. Enraged, he attacked her and also tried to kill himself.

Cities | | Updated: February 26, 2019 04:48 IST
The couple were found lying in a pool of blood and were rushed to a hospital. (Representational)


Jajpur: 

A 27-year-old man in Odisha's Jajpur district tried to allegedly kill himself and his girlfriend over her family's objection their relationship, police said.

Under her family's pressure, the woman told the man that they should end their relationship. The man asked her to meet him near a temple. When she reached the spot, he attacked her with a knife and then tried to kill himself with the same weapon.

The couple were found lying in a pool of blood and were rushed to a hospital. The woman suffered injuries to her neck while the man slashed his hand and abdomen.

The woman's family has filed a police complaint and further investigation is on.

