UP Woman Raped For Months, Tries To End Life After Video Goes Viral

The woman tried to end her life after the video went viral.

A woman who was allegedly raped at gunpoint by four men tried to end her life after a video of her harassment went viral on social in Uttar Pradesh.

The four men face charges of sexually harassing the woman repeatedly for five months in Hardoi. They even recorded the act on camera and used it to blackmail her, said police.

She tried to end her life after the video went viral on social media, but was rescued in time. She is now under treatment, they added.

The woman said her husband, an e-rickshaw driver, was away for work when the perpetrators forcibly entered her house and held her hostage at gunpoint. They threatened to kill her and filmed while raping her, she said.

Thereafter, they used to frequently call her to their houses and sexually abuse her. They threatened to leak the video whenever she refused, she alleged.

"The woman has accused four individuals of misbehaving with her at her house and recording a video. The woman attempted suicide in this connection. She is now in hospital. The accused will be arrested soon," said Durgesh Singh, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Hardoi.