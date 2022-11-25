UP Man With His 3 Sons Allegedly Kill His 2 Brothers Over Selling Eucalyptus Tree

A case has been registered and bodies have been sent for post-mortem. police said. (Representational_

A man and his three sons killed his two brothers following a dispute over the sale of eucalyptus trees at Beehat Gaur village in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur on Friday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Ghule Susheel Chandrabhan said Sunil Shukla and his three sons -- Deepu, Gopal, and Mohan -- killed his brothers Munish Shukla (45) and Munendra Shukla (32) due to a dispute over selling eucalyptus trees that he had sown.

The accused used sharp weapons to commit the murders, Mr Chandrabhan said.

He added that all four accused were at large and efforts were being made to catch them.

A case has been registered and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

