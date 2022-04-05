UP Man Takes Wife To Hospital In Cart. Probe Ordered After Pic Goes Viral

The incident is reported to have taken place in Ballia, about 400 km from state capital Lucknow.

An elderly man in Uttar Pradesh took his ailing wife to a health clinic - four kilometres away - on a cart but was reportedly referred to another hospital by the centre, which failed to provide an ambulance resulting in the woman's death.

A probe has been ordered after a picture of Sakul Prajapati carrying his wife on cart was widely shared on social media. The incident is reported to have taken place in Ballia, about 400 km from state capital Lucknow.

According to reports, Mr Prajapati, who is extremely poor, took his wife in a handcart after he failed to get a ride to the health center. The doctors there gave some medicines and referred his wife to the district hospital but reportedly did not make arrangements for an ambulance for their transportation.

It reportedly took Mr Prajapati five hours to arrange a mini-truck to transport his wife to the district hospital which was 15 kms away.

However, by that time the health of his wife deteriorated and she died during treatment.

This incident is reported to have taken place on March 28.

After the picture went viral, Health Minister Brijesh Pathak ordered an inquiry into the whole matter.

News agency PTI quoting Chief Medical Officer said that deputy chief minister has ordered the director general of medical and health to probe the matter.