UP Man Kills Brother-In-Law Allegedly After Sister Eloped, Married Him: Cops

The police arrested Raja and recovered the pistol used for the murder. (Representational)

A man was allegedly shot dead by his brother-in-law in broad daylight here on Saturday in a suspected case of 'honour killing', police said on Saturday.

The accused has been arrested, they added. SP Mohammad Mushtaq said the incident occurred around 10.30 am in Talebhat when Vishwapratap Singh alias Shivam (23) was working at a computer centre.

His brother-in-law Shivaji Raja allegedly shot him with a country-made pistol, leaving Vishwapratap Singh dead on the spot. Another man, Manvendra, who was present at the centre also sustained injuries in the incident and was admitted to a government hospital, the SP said.

The police arrested Raja and recovered the pistol used for the murder, he added.

During interrogation, Raja, a resident of Chaklalaun village of the Jakhlaun area, told the police that his sister had eloped with Vishwapratap Singh and married him, following which the reputation of his family got spoiled, the SP said.

Raja said he killed Vishwapratap Singh in an act of revenge, he added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a murder case has been lodged against Raja, the SP said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)