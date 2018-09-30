UP Man Killed For Using 'Abusive Language', 5 Arrested

A case has been registered against 10 people and five have been sent to jail (Representational)

A 40-year-old man was beaten to death by 10 people in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur for allegedly abusing them in an inebriated state, police said Sunday.

The victim, Bhagwan Das, was using abusive language while passing through the accused persons' home which made them furious, police said.

Around 10 men attacked him with sticks, tied him to a bed and beat him, the police said, adding he died on the spot.

Police said a case has been registered in this connection against 10 people and five have been sent to jail.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.