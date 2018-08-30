UP Man Allegedly Drowns Daughters, Kills Wife Before Committing Suicide

The man allegedly killed two daughters Sky (7) and Sona (6) by drowning them (Representational)

A contractual driver in the health department committed suicide after allegedly killing his wife and two children, the police said today.

The incident took place yesterday when Lashmi Shankar (35) strangulated his wife Dimple (29) following some dispute with her and killed two daughters Sky (7) and Sona (6) by drowning them in a tub at his residence in Belthara road area, they said.

He later informed the police about his act and reached Turtipur village and committed suicide by jumping into Ghagra river from the bridge.

Further probe is on, the police added.

