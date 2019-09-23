UP Cops Arrest Man Allegedly Involved In Many Cases Of Cow-Slaughtering

UP Police arrests man allegedly involved in many cow-slaughtering cases

A man allegedly involved in multiple cases of cow-slaughter was caught by police following an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district on Sunday.

The accused, Imran alias Jhamman, is involved in more than half a dozen criminal cases. During interrogation, police found that he had involvement in many cow slaughter cases.

Speaking to mediapersons, police officer Arun Kumar Singh stated, "During routine checking on the road connecting Kesarpur and Nankar, two bike-borne men suddenly ran away after seeing the police."

"When the police chased them, they started firing at us. In our retaliatory firing, Imran was caught, but his accomplice ran away. One 12 bore pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from the accused," Mr Singh added.

The accused was taken to district hospital in Meerut for treatment as he had got injured during the encounter.

Police is further investigating the case.

