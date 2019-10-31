UP Constable Dies After Shooting Himself Inside Police Station

The victim was not keeping well, police said (Representational)

A 26-year-old constable of the Uttar Pradesh Police committed suicide by shooting himself on Thursday, police said.

Pravin Kumar was posted at Tikri Chowki of Doghat Police Station area, they said.

He shot himself with the service revolver of the sub inspector in-charge of the chowki, Bhagwat Prasad, police said.

On hearing the gun shot, Mr Prasad ran inside to find the victim lying in a pool of blood, police said.

Superintendent of Police Pratap Gopendra Yadav, who rushed to the spot, said that apparently Kumar was depressed over his deteriorating health and took the extreme step.

"He was not keeping well for a long time and had to go for a medical checkup later today. Investigations are on," the SP said.

The victim had joined the police in 2016.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

