Panic After Panther Enters Udaipur's City Palace

A panther entered Udaipur's City Palace on Sunday. (Representational)

Udaipur's City Palace had an unusual visitor on Sunday - a panther that brought the daily business to halt, prompting a complete closure of tourist movement at the iconic building.

"The panther entered the palace during late night hours of Sunday and went inside a gallery. A security officer got the glimpse of the panther and immediately shut the door of the gallery to ensure it doesn't come out," an official said.

Forest officials were called immediately and they have been camping inside the palace since Sunday night, however, the panther is yet to be caught, said Rajkumar Singh, CCF, Wildlife.

The forest officials have so far remained unsucessful in tranquilising the panthor as they have not been able to go near it, and have been trying to lure it.