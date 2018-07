Two youths fell into a well and drowned while clicking a selfie (Representational)

"An attempt to take a selfie proved fatal for two youths as they fell into a well in Rajasthan's Sikar district", said police today.

"The incident took place yesterday in Reenu village of Laxmangarh town when Rajesh Godara and Irfaan were taking a selfie near the well", DSP Brij Mohan Aswal said.

"The duo died as they slipped and fell into the well", he said.

"The bodies were handed over to the family members today after conducting postmortem", he added.