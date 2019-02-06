Two Transgender Booked For Castrating Man In Madhya Pradesh: Police

An FIR was registered after the man registered a complaint at the police station. (Representational)

Two transgender were booked in Madhya Pradesh after a man's complaint stating that they forcibly castrated him, the police said.

An FIR was registered as the man said the two offered him a job at their house and then forcefully castrated him after making him unconscious.

"Kamal Shakya has filed a complaint against two transgender -- Neetu and Sikandar... We have registered the case and started investigating the matter. We have also sent Kamal for medical treatment," said sub-inspector Shrestha Saxena.

Mr Shakya said he used to run a food cart earlier and had started working at the house of the two transgender living in the same neighbourhood.

"Both of them are from our street only. They said they will help me earn more money and will provide money for my sisters' marriage. I worked at their place for two to three months. Then one day, they gave me something to eat after which I fainted. Later, they took me to Delhi and made me a transgender. After 10 days, I came back home," Mr Shakya said.

"They even came to my home and beat me up. I complained about this last year also but nothing happened. That's why I have registered an FIR now," he said.