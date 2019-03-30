2 Students On Way To Birthday Party Fall Off Bike, Get Run Over By Truck

The speeding tipper lorry ran over them, killing Manikandan on the spot (Representational)

Two college students, including a woman, were run over by a truck near Coimbatore on Saturday, after they fell off their motorcycle which went out of control, the police said.

Manikandan (21) and Vinodini (20) were riding the motorcycle to celebrate his birthday on Sunday, along with their friends near Mettupalayam.

Manikandan tried to overtake a car parked on the roadside, when he lost control and hit the median. Both he and Vinodini fell on the road, the police said.

The speeding tipper lorry ran over them, killing Manikandan on the spot, they said.

The seriously injured Vinodini was taken to the government hospital in Mettupalayam and administered first aid after which she was shifted to the Government hospital, but she died on the way, the police said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.