Two Men Beaten To Death In Amethi, For Allegedly Shooting 12-Year-Old Boy

The men were thrashed to death by a mob after an incident at a temple police said. (Representational)

Two men were beaten to death by a mob after they allegedly shot at a 12-year-old boy during a religious function at a temple in Saraiya village near Amethi, the police said on Sunday.

The boy suffered bullet injuries and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, they said.

On Saturday night, Dilip Yadav (28) and Rahul Singh (30), who were allegedly in an inebriated state, shot at Sumit, injuring him, station house officer (SHO), Musafirkhana, Vishwanath Yadav, said.

The incident took place during a puja at the temple, following which Dilip and Singh were thrashed to death by a mob, he said.

Dilip and Singh were residents of neighbouring Gajanpur Duariya village.They were rushed to a community health centre in Musafirkhana, but succumbed during treatment, the police said.

Based on a complaint from the brother of one of the dead, an FIR was registered against four persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the SHO said.

He said on a complaint from the villagers an FIR was lodged against six persons.

Top police officials, including Superintendent of Police (SP) Anurag Ary and additional SP B C Dubey, reached on spot.

The SP said a large number of police personnel are deployed at the village to thwart any untoward incidents.