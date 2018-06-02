Two Brothers Get Life Term For Killing Father In Bihar District and Sessions Judge Rudra Prakash Mishra held Dhaneshwar Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav guilty of killing their father and sentenced them to life imprisonment, public prosecutor Mohammad Shamsuddin Khan said.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT An FIR was lodged against the two by the victim's third son, Suraj Yadav.(Representational) Nawada: Two brothers were sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court here today for murdering their father over a land dispute in 2016.



District and Sessions Judge Rudra Prakash Mishra held Dhaneshwar Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav guilty of killing their father and sentenced them to life imprisonment, public prosecutor Mohammad Shamsuddin Khan said.



The court also ordered the two men to pay a fine of Rs 15,000 each, he added.



Dhaneshwar and Kuldeep hacked their 70-year-old father to death with an axe on March 03, 2016 at Matha Dih Dhamni village, under the Rajauli police station area.



An FIR was lodged against the two by the victim's third son, Suraj Yadav.



