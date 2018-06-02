Two Brothers Get Life Term For Killing Father In Bihar

District and Sessions Judge Rudra Prakash Mishra held Dhaneshwar Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav guilty of killing their father and sentenced them to life imprisonment, public prosecutor Mohammad Shamsuddin Khan said.
The court also ordered the two men to pay a fine of Rs 15,000 each, he added.
Dhaneshwar and Kuldeep hacked their 70-year-old father to death with an axe on March 03, 2016 at Matha Dih Dhamni village, under the Rajauli police station area.
An FIR was lodged against the two by the victim's third son, Suraj Yadav.