Two Men Drown While Trying To Save Friend In Jammu And Kashmir

Two men drowned while trying to save their friend at Birmah Nallah in Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Locals raised alarm when they saw the three men drowning and tried to save them. While one of them was saved, the other two died, said police. "In a bid to save their friend, two men drowned on Thursday afternoon at the Birmah Nallah in Udhampur. The other boy is safe," Udhampur Deputy Superintendent of Police Rohit Chadgal told ANI.

The three men were taking a bath in the Nallah when the incident happened.

The boys who died have been identified as Rohit Kumar, 22, and 20-year-old Suraj Kumar, both residents of Adarsh Colony in Udhampur. They are both residents of Gujarat.

The bodies were handed over to the families after conducting post-mortem at Udhampur District Hospital.

A first information report or FIR has been filed in the case and further investigation is on.

