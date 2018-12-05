To Fake His Death For Insurance, Man Allegedly Kills Labourer; Burns Body

Police have tracked the man down and arrested him. (Representational)

A man faked his own death for allegedly making an insurance claim but was soon arrested on suspicion that he had killed a labourer and burnt his body, police said.

The man, a resident of Chandigarh, was arrested on Tuesday. Police said he and his family wanted to grab life insurance money, the value of which will be estimated after further investigation.

Police said a case of accidental death was registered on November 20. A car had collided with a parapet and was completely burnt before they could arrive. A man named Aakash had died in the accident.

A forensic team went to investigate. Police became suspicious when the man's family began persuading police to release the death certificate as soon as possible. A few days ago, police went in search of a missing labourer from Rajasthan who was working with the man.

After questioning the man's nephew, police found out that he had burnt the car and faked his own death. Police tracked him down and arrested him on December 4.